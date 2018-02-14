Feb. 22: Artist reception hosted at Scottsdale’s London Gold

Scottsdale’s newly renovated London Gold gallery is hosting a special meet-and-greet event with husband and wife artists, Dale and Nancy Reinker on 5-7 p.m. Feb. 22.
Their artwork showcases a dynamic, curated selection of work that includes the abstracted and finite botanical drawings by Mrs. Reinker, and a selection of realistic paintings and sculpture of New York City by Mr. Reinker.
The gallery is on the second floor of London Gold at 10441 N. Scottsdale Road.
Mr. Reinker’s oil and acrylic paintings are depictions of actual specific areas of New York City and they are complimented by his mixed media/wood cityscape sculptures, according to a press release. Quite differently, Mrs. Reinker uses ink and mixed media drawings to delicately and abstractly recreate the natural world.
The couple’s last exhibit here in the Phoenix area was in March 2016 with a showing at the Eric Fischl Gallery at Phoenix College titled, “Nancy and Dale Reinker: People and Places.” Having become a staple of the Arizona art community for the last 15 years, the Reinkers divide their time, their talents and exhibitions between the east coast of Connecticut and Phoenix, the press release stated.
Ms. Reinker studied art at Kent State University, The Cleveland Art Institute, and the Silvermine School of Art, in numerous workshops at The Center for Contemporary Printmaking and Independent Study and Critique with Robert Reed at Yale University.
Her abstract creations have been exhibited at the Eric Fischl Gallery at Phoenix College, The Udinotti Museum of Figurative Art, as well as numerous national and international venues from New York to Japan and her work is a part of many private and permanent collections.
Upon finishing his time in the Armed Services where he designed training aids, Mr. Reinker studied art at Kent State University and The Cleveland Art Institute where his concentration was specifically on cityscapes and landscapes in oil, acrylic and watercolor.
His award winning portrayal of many parts of the U.S. has been exhibited at The Cleveland Museum of Art, The Silvermine Art Center, The Stamford Museum and Nature, The Westport Art Center, The Ridgefield Guild of the Arts and the Narthex Gallery, the press release stated.
The joint exhibition will be on display through March 24.
