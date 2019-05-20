Female victim dies after being hit by vehicle in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police officials say one woman has died after being hit by a pick-up truck on Thomas Road. (file photo)

A 24-year-old woman from Canada has died after being hit by a vehicle while searching for a lost cell phone on Thomas Road in Scottsdale at nearly 2 a.m., police officials say.

On May 18 at 1:44 a.m., Scottsdale police officers responded to an injury accident at 68th Place and Thomas Road involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a woman was riding on a golf cart with a group of people when one of the women on the vehicle lost her cell phone on Thomas Road.

The golf cart pulled over and stopped, and the victim got off the cart and began walking in the roadway focused on locating the phone when a westbound pick-up truck struck her, police say.

The involved driver remained on-scene and cooperated with investigators.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in this collision, police say.

The victim, identified as Jesena Andony, 24, of Canada, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died on May 19 as a result of injuries, police say.

Charges are not anticipated on the driver involved in the accident.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.