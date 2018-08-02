Festival features Brazilian music, dance, food, drink

Afro Baile, in partnership with the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, presents the 9th annual Brazilian Day Festival 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

The celebration of Brazil’s Independence Day features more than 90 musicians, dancers and performers from across Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

This year’s Brazilian Day pays tribute to the Afro-Brazilian music and dance from the Northeast state of Bahia.

“The festival will feature various elements of live Brazilian music, dancers and performers in dazzling costumes, interactive workshops and a one-of-a-kind samba fashion show,” according to a release

The event will offer both indoor and outdoor entertainment along with displays of the martial art of Capoeira, a Batucada parade of drums, crafts for children and more than 40 vendors.

“The family-friendly festival is open to everyone and will feature educational experiences that are interactive, with performances and demonstrations designed for people of all ages,” the release stated.

Brazilian Day will showcase styles of Brazilian music with an emphasis on samba, samba-reggae, samba-funk and Brazilian fusion.

There will be live performances by Caique Vidal y Batuque (Bahia), Batala (Bahia), Sambaz, Axé Capoeira (Arizona), Bossa Brazil (Rio), DJ Chris Brazil and more.

The event also will pay tribute to Mexico’s Independence Day with special guest headline band La Sucursal de la Cumbia from Mexico, which will join the live music lineup with a cumbia music set.

Brazilian Day vendors will provide a variety of merchandise for purchase. Local food producers will offer samples and sell Brazilian, Lebanese and other world cuisine. The festival’s bar will serve Brazil’s national cocktail — the caipirinha — along with other beverages.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is at 7380 E. Second St. in downtown Scottsdale.

Admission is $15, and $5 for ages 11 and under. Advance tickets are available online and recommended, the release stated. Visit BrazilianDayArizona.com for more information.

