Fiber artist takes up residency at Old Town Scottsdale livery

Following an artist-in residency at the Icelandic Textile Center and Alaska’s Wrangell Mountains Center, textile artist Erika Lynne Hanson is now in the midst of a six month Scottsdale Creates residency at the Noriega Stable Livery.
The Scottsdale Creates residency program is awarded by Scottsdale Public Art to promote interaction between artists and the community, according to a press release.
Ms. Hanson, an assistant professor of fibers and socially engaged practices at Arizona State University, will focus on textiles and the landscape during her residency, offering workshops on crochet, stitching and creating natural dyes, along with discussions of community, art, collaboration and history.
Ms. Hanson’s free natural dyes workshops from 1–3 p.m. on Feb. 18, March 25, April 29 and May 6 will demonstrate how to use everything from wood and leaves to insects and coffee grounds in the creation of multi-hued dyes.
She also will discuss what it means to work with colors that come directly from nature.
Additionally, for open-studio dates at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15, April 19, April 26 and May 3, visitors to the Livery will be invited to create fabric collages and build flags featuring elements of the Arizona landscape, the press release stated.
During these workshops, Ms. Hanson will lead a discussion about inspiring and under-appreciated objects in the landscape. The workshops are connected to one of the artist’s larger projects that uses flags for outdoor installations.
Ms. Hanson is an interdisciplinary artist, researcher and educator whose work is rooted in textile practices.
She has a master of fine arts from California College of the Arts in Oakland, and her work has been exhibited at Field Projects in New York City and the Tucson Museum of Art, among other locations.
As part of Ms. Hanson’s residency, the Fiber Art Network of ASU will host free beginner crochet meet-ups from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 2 and April 6, the press release stated.
These workshops are in conjunction with Choi + Shine Architects’ “ARIZONA!” project, a 650-foot-long, hand-crocheted lace ribbon that will debut during the November Canal Convergence interactive art event.
ASU graduate students also will host two pop-up exhibitions at the Livery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the Scottsdale ArtWalk on March 29 and April 5.
In conjunction with Hanson’s residency, fiber artist Shannon Ludington will host drop-in embroidery sessions from 1–5 p.m. on Feb. 23, March 27 and April 27 at the Livery. Participants in these free workshops will learn basic mark-making stitches while discussing the historical, social and cultural aspects of the role textiles play in the lives of women.
The Livery is named for Gerbacio “Harvey” Noriega, who owned the property around the stable for decades and was a member of one of the founding families of Scottsdale. The city of Scottsdale now owns the Noriega Livery Stable, located at 3806 N. Brown Ave.
