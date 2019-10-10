Fiesta Bowl Charities adjoins pursuit of Arizona Positive Coaching Alliance

A view of the Fiesta Bowl Charities and Positive Coaching Alliance in action at a recent event where student-athletes got to hear from the pros on how to be successful on and off the field of play. (Submitted Photo)

Proper weight distribution during the swing of a baseball bat, the curl of your arm allowing for the perfect pigskin spiral and the poetic rise-up and release of a basketball are all skills one may learn in the playing fields.

But many believe sports can teach lessons beyond the pitch, the diamond or the court and this fundamental belief is fueling the efforts of the Arizona chapter of the Positive Coaching Alliance.

“It was founded over 20 years ago out of the Stanford Athletic Department by a man named Jim Thompson,” said Rich Tomey, who serves as executive director of the PCA Arizona chapter.

Oftentimes the Positive Coaching Alliance hosts high schools workshops focused on creating positive experiences around interscholastic sports. (Submitted photo)

“He just felt like there was a need for parents to get training because of the negativity he saw on youth sports fields — it was born out of that. Fast forward, 20 years later, and we now have close to 20 chapters with a nationwide footprint.”

A positive youth experience on the field of play can make or break, at times, a student-athlete from gaining his or her full potential on or off the playing field, Mr. Tomey contends.

“I grew up the son of a football coach and I fell in love with the idea of how leadership is formed and seeking to educate coaches on how to make a good impact,” he said.

“We all have someone in our lives who taught us something right — typically it is a teacher or a coach who can make or break a life. For all those positive coaches around, there are the ones who are not positive. In life, you have good bosses and bad bosses and how you deal with those situations make the difference … more times than not, sports is the platform to teach these valuable life lessons.” — Rich Tomey, Arizona Positive Coaching Alliance executive director

The Positive Coaching Alliance focuses on four key concepts when providing coaching workshops where youth sports are prevalent. They are:

Elm Tree of Mastery — Focusing on what you can control is the key to performance and success.

Honoring the Game — Sports provide a great framework for cultivating ethical behavior. Winning and losing gracefully are hallmarks of people equipped to live in and lead a civil society.

Filling Emotional Tanks — Each person has an “Emotional Tank” that works like the gas tank of a car. When the tank is empty, we go nowhere. When the tank is full, we can go nearly anywhere.

Development Zone — Youth and high school sports can provide a “Development Zone” environment for developing better athletes, better people, but only if coaches, parents, administrators, and student-athletes intentionally make it so.

Mr. Tomey says through coordinated workshop events with the input of Hall of Fame professional athletes and coaches, a holistic approach to coaching the whole athlete emerges.

“At the youngest age, you want to be able to teach them these things. If they don’t know these basic thoughts and fundamentals they may be losing out. Sports teach and sports do teach those life lessons like how to handle adversity, overcoming mistakes, and winning and losing,” he said.



“Our clients range from all levels of schooling (elementary through college, as well as youth sports organizations (YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs and Parks & Rec) — if there are youth sports occurring, we are here to be a valuable resource at all levels. Parents may know how to teach someone to throw a curveball but they probably don’t realize the things they say and do can frame the decision a child makes on whether or not to stay involved in youth sports at the earliest ages of life.”

Positive Coaching Alliance has a strong partnership with youth sports organizations throughout the state of Arizona. (Submitted photo)

The Arizona impact

The Arizona chapter of the Positive Coaching Alliance, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, began six years ago and since that time thousands of coaches have been through the program.

“We have a tremendous partnership with the Arizona Interscholastic Association,” Mr. Tomey explained. “Last year we are able to impact 150,000 kids throughout Arizona and a big part of that was made possible because of the Fiesta Bowl Charities.”

Turns out, Fiesta Bowl Charities agrees with the mission of the Positive Coaching Alliance here in Arizona and this current fiscal year provided the coaching effort with a $50,000 grant to bring their programs to under-served communities throughout Arizona .

Although the Arizona chapter is based in Scottsdale, Mr. Tomey confirms the effort here in Arizona is statewide.

“Basically, that money will go towards providing under-served schools and communities that can’t afford PCA programming for their parents, players or coaches,” Mr. Tomey said of the Fiesta Bowl grant. “Our philosophy is we are never going to say no to anyone who wants PCA programming — we will make sure we will get it done.”

For Kristina Chumpol, Fiesta Bowl Charities community relations director, the PCA and Fiesta Bowl Charities are attune to a similar pursuit — bringing positive experiences to the forefront.

“The mission of the Fiesta Bowl organization is simple: To enhance organizations that contribute to the success of their communities through youth sports and education,” she said pointing out this fiscal year the Fiesta Bowl Charities are on pace to provide $3 million in grants to qualified Arizona nonprofits.

In all, Ms. Chumpol outlines, the Fiesta Bowl Charities effort collectively is having a major impact:

Nearly 1 million people served;

Over 600,000 youth served;

Nearly 10,000 books for under-served youth to enhance early language and literacy outcomes;

Six new playgrounds impacting approximately 12,000 people; and

Financial support for 120,000 youth in rural communities in STEM curriculum and youth development activities including 283,480 meals served.

Ms. Chompol explains a giving committee of 30 people was formed within Fiesta Bowl Charities to determine what nonprofits will receive grant funding.

“The work that these nonprofit organizations are doing is so incredibly important for their community — and they need support,” she explained.

“They are the experts in their field. Youth development, education, wellness, you name it. By providing the financial support they need we are helping to move the needle — to make the difference. And yes, I think it absolutely makes a difference whether that’s with one life, or millions.” — Kristina Chumpol, Fiesta Bowl Charities community relations director

For Mr. Tomey, the support of Fiesta Bowl Charities has been instrumental in making sure the Positive Coaching Alliance can survive and thrive.

“Absolutely, 100 percent. Without the Fiesta Bowl we would not be where we are today,” he said.

“Our biggest financial impact is through third-party funding, grants, private donors and sponsorships. They see the need and understand the impact we are trying to make through youth, sports and education. It is a nice fit for us and it is great to have a partner that believes in the same things that we believe in.”

