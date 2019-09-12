Fiesta Bowl, DriveTime offer $1M to Arizona educators through Wishes for Teachers program

Applications are now open for all Arizona K-12 public or charter school teachers to receive a $5,000 grant. (Submitted photo)

As part of its mission to enhance the lives of Arizonans through youth, sports and education, the Fiesta Bowl organization has opened applications for its Wishes for Teachers, powered by DriveTime program and is ready to grant 200 Arizona teachers their $5,000 wish .

Applications are open to all Arizona K-12 public or charter school teachers, through Oct. 5, Fiesta Bowl Charities officials say. To apply, fill out the online application detailing the school or classroom need. After meeting the criteria, wishes are selected at random for teachers to receive a $5,000 grant.

“Since launching Wishes for Teachers, we have seen the impact extra funding has made throughout Arizona classrooms,” said Mike Nealy, Fiesta Bowl Executive Director in a prepared sta t ement.

“This program was created to show appreciation for and celebrate all that teachers do every day. We realize teachers dedicate their time, effort and personal funds to enhance their students’ lives, so our support helps teachers continue to shape our future leaders.” — Mike Nealy, Fiesta Bowl executive director

Wishes for Teachers Draft Day is Tuesday, Oct. 29, and is building off last year’s success with an even bigger event for 2019. Draft Day will be hosted at Scottsdale-based Sneaky Big Studios as part of a full broadcast production. Local community heroes and celebrities will select and personally notify each of the 200 teachers who will receive a grant.

“Teachers who have benefited from Wishes for Teachers grants have enhanced their classrooms and schools through technology, reading, music and more,” said Patrick Barkley, chair of the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors. “Each year the program has become bigger and better. With over 110,000 students already impacted through Wishes for Teachers powered by DriveTime, we can’t wait to see what happens this year.”

DriveTime CEO Don Reese echoes a similar sentiment.

“The great gift of education is the sustainable soul of society,” he said. “It is our responsibility to generously pass it on to all our educators and future generations.”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.