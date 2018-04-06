Four community leaders added to Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors

The Fiesta Bowl organization has added four community leaders to its board of directors, bringing expertise from the areas of financial services, public service, travel and tourism and sports law and management.
Longtime Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Member Mark Fast, City of Phoenix Human Services Director Marchelle Franklin, Experience Scottsdale President & CEO Rachel Sacco and Executive Director of Arizona State University’s Sports Law & Business Program Glenn Wong have been elected to the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors.
“We’re entering an exciting time in the Fiesta Bowl organization’s history and this group of new board members brings a wealth of experience in the areas that are most important to us,” said Steve Leach, chair of the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors.
“Adding this incredible talent to our board of directors further expands our knowledge base and capabilities, and their willingness to serve demonstrates, in part, how highly regarded the Fiesta Bowl is within the community that we are so honored to serve.”
As a nonprofit organization, the Fiesta Bowl is administered by the board of directors, which provides management oversight, strategic direction and governance for the organization. Mr. Leach enters the second year of his two-year term, after joining the board in 2011.
Mr. Fast has been a member of the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee since 2000 and first started as a Fiesta Bowl volunteer in 1997. A current member of the Charitable Giving Committee, Mr. Fast earned the organization’s Frank Snell Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013-14. He also served as event chair as a team liaison and for the Hole in One Challenge and has twice been a sales commissioner for the Yellow Jacket Committee.
Mr. Fast is a vice president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Ms. Franklin oversees a staff of 325 employees and a $62 million budget as City of Phoenix Human Services Director. She joined the City of Phoenix in 2002 and, prior to her current role, served as director of the Phoenix Police Department Community Affairs division, deputy director for community development and government relations at Sky Harbor Airport and separate roles as chief of staff for the mayor and city council.
Before transitioning to municipal work, Ms. Franklin spent nearly 15 years in the private sector working in human resources management. In addition to her volunteer leadership role at the Fiesta Bowl, Ms. Franklin is the chair of the board for the Black Chamber of Arizona.
Ms. Sacco first joined Experience Scottsdale in 1986 and has served the leading hospitality organization as its only president and CEO. A recognized innovator within the tourism industry, she has been a major supporter of the Fiesta Bowl and has partnered with the organization on initiatives to host events in the city of Scottsdale.
Ms. Sacco is a member of the board of directors for the U.S. Travel Association as well as the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association Board. She also was inducted into Scottsdale’s History Hall of Fame in 2016 and received the Drinkwater Leadership Award from Scottsdale Leadership in 2011.
Mr. Wong is a highly sought-after sports industry authority as an attorney, professor, arbitrator and author. He joined Arizona State University in 2015 as a distinguished professor of practice at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, and was named executive director of the Sports Law & Business Program in 2017. Mr. Wong spent 36 years on the faculty of the Department of Sports Management at the University of Massachusetts, including 11 years as department head, and also served as the school’s interim athletic director and longtime faculty athletics representative to the NCAA.
He has worked with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the Court of Arbitration for Sport, U.S. Tennis Association and PGA of America.
With a base of over 3,000 dedicated individuals, the Fiesta Bowl volunteers help to put on the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, the Cactus Bowl and the many community events that the Fiesta Bowl puts on throughout the year. Through the season’s events, the Fiesta Bowl has contributed more than $10 million back to the Arizona community in the last seven years, including $2.5 million during the 2017-18 season alone.
