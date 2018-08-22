Fire forces school closure at Scottsdale Navajo Elementary School

(Video provided by Scottsdale Fire Department)

School is closed at Scottsdale’s Navajo Elementary School while the cause of an overnight fire is investigated.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 22, Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa fire crews responded to a fire officials say was isolated to a storage room at Navajo Elementary School, 4525 N. Granite Reef Road.

Fire officials said in a Facebook post that crews on-scene were able to quickly obtain the fire.

“Smoke is removed from nearby classrooms but we don’t know at this time if they will make any changes to where students normally in those rooms will be spending the day,” the Scottsdale Fire Department said on Facebook.

Ultimately, the school has been closed for the day. According to officials at the Scottsdale Unified School District, the fire left the building damaged.

“Last night there was a fire at Navajo that has left the building damaged,” the SUSD website states. “As always, safety of our students and staff is our primary concern, so due to safety concerns school has been canceled for today.”

The website states parents should stand by for further communication about the status of the school for the remainder of the week. No firefighter or civilian injuries were sustained during this fire, SFD officials say, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scottsdale Fire Department spokeswoman Lori Schmidt says all of the available information is provided in the Facebook post.

A further statement from Scottsdale Schools is expected, according to spokeswoman Nancy Norman.

