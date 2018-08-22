First Fidelity Bank names downtown Scottsdale branch manager

Robert Houlgin has been promoted to banking officer and branch manager of First Fidelity Bank’s downtown Scottsdale branch.

Lee R. Symcox, president and CEO of First Fidelity Bank, a locally owned full-service community bank, announced the promotion of Mr. Holguin who brings more than 27 years of banking experience to his position.

He will be responsible for client retention, business development and staff oversight, while managing the overall operations of the downtown Scottsdale branch, according to a release.

Mr. Holguin has been with First Fidelity Bank as an assistant manager for the past two years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Western New Mexico University.

First Fidelity Bank has 29 offices serving the Scottsdale, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Tulsa markets.

