FirstBank donates $500K to Arizona schools, includes Our Lady of Perpetual Help
FirstBank Market President Bryce Lloyd presents a $10,000 check to a representative of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)
FirstBank donates $500,000 toward educating Arizona’s youth, designating a portion to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Scottsdale, according to a press release.
FirstBank, which has multiple branches in Arizona, donated $10,000 for student tuition assistance at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Scottsdale through Catholic Education Arizona, which is an organization making private education more affordable and accessible to low income students.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.