FirstBank’s inaugural ‘Good Week’ supports local nonprofits

Scottsdale’s FirstBank recently wrapped up its first “Good Week,” where the bank provides free food, drinks and treats to the public in an effort to raise funds and awareness for local non-profit organizations.
A second Arizona branch in Gilbert also participated in “Good Week,” Nov. 13-17, according to a press release.
Onsite non-profits included Feed My Starving Children, Friends of the Scottsdale Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, Lucky Dog Rescue and One N Ten. Food and drinks were donated to FirstBank in Scottsdale, 7602 E. Indian School Road, by Circle Farm, Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers, Diego Pops, Short Leash Hotdogs and Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, the press release stated.
“The goal of Good Week is to encourage kindness and inspire people to give back to organizations that make Arizona a great place to live and work,” said Bryce Lloyd, FirstBank Phoenix Metro presdent, in a press release.
“As the main corporate sponsor of Arizona Gives Day, we try to make it easier for individuals to help their favorite nonprofits, and hopefully, Good Week will expose residents to even more worthwhile causes.”
Donations were not required to receive free items or services, the press release stated.
“Last April, FirstBank launched its new company-wide mantra, ‘banking for good,’ which reflects our longstanding philosophy to do what’s right for customers and the communities we serve,” said Joel Johnson, FirstBank East Valley president, in a prepared statement. “In hosting Good Week, we encouraged the public to not only enjoy a free meal on us, but listen to what these impactful organizations have to say and consider helping their efforts.”
Donations were not required to receive free items or services.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.