Flood map changes save Scottsdale residents money

The revised floodplain area is indicated below in yellow. (Submitted photo)

Hundreds of Scottsdale residents living within the Rawhide Wash floodplain in the Grayhawk master-planned community will benefit from revisions to the city’s flood insurance rate maps.

The changes took effect June 14 — the result of a recent restudy of the area along the Rawhide Wash floodplain — from the Deer Valley alignment south to Legacy Boulevard, east of Scottsdale Road.

The analysis accounted for infrastructure improvements and improved flood modeling techniques, according to a press release.

Based on those changes, the 100-year floodplain became smaller, removing hundreds of property owners from its boundaries. Flood insurance is no longer mandatory for property owners with a federally-backed mortgage on a home located within the boundaries.

Impacted residents can request a flood hazard determination online and provide the information to their mortgage company with their request to cancel flood insurance.

Because severe weather and flooding can be unpredictable in the desert, Scottsdale urges all residents to consider carrying flood insurance, even though it will no longer be mandatory for mortgage holders within this area, the press release stated.

Questions about these changes can be directed to Ashley Couch, Scottsdale’s floodplain administrator, at 480-312-4317 or acouch@ScottsdaleAZ.gov.

There are several online resources available to learn more about Scottsdale’s stormwater program and federal flood insurance.

Visit FEMA Flood Insurance Program, FloodSmart, or ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “stormwater.”

