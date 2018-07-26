Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks school supplies

Jul 26th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks school supply donations at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek. (File photo)

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center needs donations of school supplies to provide for its young clients.

According to Pam DiPietro, Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center executive director, the agency requests notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, backpacks, lunch pails, writing paper/pads, among other items, according to a press release.

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center offers emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area including Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix, the release noted.

Supplies should be delivered to Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: · ·
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie