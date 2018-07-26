Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center seeks school supplies

Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center needs donations of school supplies to provide for its young clients.
According to Pam DiPietro, Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center executive director, the agency requests notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, backpacks, lunch pails, writing paper/pads, among other items, according to a press release.
Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center offers emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area including Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale and north Phoenix, the release noted.
Supplies should be delivered to Foothills Food Bank & Resource Center at 6038 E. Hidden Valley Drive in Cave Creek.
