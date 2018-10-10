Fountain Hills resident Ron Smith serves as trustee of Kiwanis International

Ron Smith of Fountain Hills began his three-year term as trustee of Kiwanis International after getting elected in June.

Elected at the 103rd Annual Kiwanis International Convention in Las Vegas, Mr. Smith is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Fountain Hills, Downtown Scottsdale Young Professionals Club, Payson Dream Catchers Internet Club and Kiwanis Club of the Weaver Mountains, according to a press release.

Mr. Smith has a long history of service in addition to being involved in Kiwanis International, a global service organization with worldwide clubs encouraging volunteer work in communities to help children, he was named Kiwanian of the Year by the Downtown Scottsdale Young Professionals Kiwanis Club.

He has served as president of the Fountain Hills, Payson Dream Catchers and Downtown Scottsdale Young Professionals clubs; served seven terms as both club secretary and treasurer; plus served as a Key Club advisor, a CKI administrator and a K-Kids adviso, the release described.

At the district level, Mr. Smith has served as governor and twice served as distinguished lieutenant governor, the release noted, adding that he also served four years as a trustee of Kiwanis International Children’s Fund.

He has opened clubs and sponsored more than 150 members to Kiwanis, the release added of the George Hixson Fellow and a Hixson Ambassador, who holds a Ruby K and received a Legacy Circle from The Formula for new club openers.

The list of achievements detailed that he attended 12 international conventions and 19 district conventions and has served on several international committees for The Eliminate Project.

A member of the 2013 class for the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, he is a member of the Marine Corps Association, and is a life member of VFW and Vietnam Veterans.

The release outlined that his service in the U.S. Marine Corps includes Vietnam for two and a half years. Notably, Mr. Smith was the first American citizen to receive the Latvian Civilian Medal of Honor. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice.

A retired U.S. government executive officer and an adjunct professor, he received the Gallatin Award from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for 28 years of distinguished service and was recognized by the U.S. Ambassador to Latvia for enhancing global border security.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.