Fountain Hills Theater Presents “Jesus Christ Superstar” through Sept. 16

Fountain Hills Theater presents the timeless musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” Aug. 31 – Sept. 16.

Performances are at Fountain Hills Theater On The Mainstage, 11445 N Saguaro Boulevard, with shows times at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays according to a press release.

Featuring hits: “Hosanna,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Superstar,” the timeless work spans 40 years since Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice created the groundbreaking musical.

The musical duo conceived “Jesus Christ Superstar” as a theatre piece, but no one was interested in producing it on stage, so they created a concept album instead, the release described of how the two decided on capturing a “universally-known series of events through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.”

Mr. Rice was inspired by the Bob Dylan anthem, “With God on Our Side,” featuring Judas in its penultimate verse from his seminal 1964 album, “The Times They Are a-Changin,” he said in his autobiography.

Wondering at an early age what he might’ve done in the situations in which Pontius Pilate and Judas Iscariot found themselves, he said in his autobiography, “How were they to know Jesus would be accorded divine status by millions and that they would as a result be condemned down the ages?”

Presented by arrangement with The Musical Company, LP in New York, New York, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is locally produced by Leah Klein, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Iverson, choreographed by Noel Irick.

Featured will be Ben Alker, Skye Alker, Aimee Bennett, Kyle Bennett, Sarah Brown, Mark Burkett, Raelyn Burkhart, Cindy Cline, Peter Cunniff, Nicholas Gearing, Sandy Gulledge, Peter J. Hill, Teri Kinzle, Connor Klein, Iris Lochner, Ryan Malikowski, Matt McDonald, Lew Myers, Jacqui Notorio, Estee Oglesbee, Fallon Smith, Sophia Vanella, and Richard Wells.

For tickets, visit fhtaz.org or call 480-837-9661.

