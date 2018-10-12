Four Peaks Mining Co. rocks Scottsdale with gem cutting event

Four Peaks Mining Company rocks Scottsdale with a gem cutting event Saturday, Oct. 13 featuring a father and son in the business.

Guests can watch as the duo demonstrates how rough rocks are transformed into refined works of art and jewelry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at OdySea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via Ventura.

According to a press release, Darryl Alexander and his son, Nicolas, 17, will show their gemstone cutting process.

The father has contracts with many Phoenix boutiques and galleries. He has been in the jewelry business for more than 30 years, winning many awards for his gems.

His son began learning the skill when he was 14, the release said about Nicholas, who’s the first of seven siblings to shadow his father in the gem cutting business.

He credits his mother, Linda, and dad for inspiring him. However, he has established himself in the industry, the release said.

Onlookers are invited to see their designs stemming from nature, colors, exotic patterns, unusual flowers and animals at Four Peaks Mining Company, the release stated.

The venue offers a variety of visual experiences and education on geology, gemstones and minerals highlighting the last commercial amethyst mine in the U.S.

fourpeaksminingco.com.

