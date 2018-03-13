Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation introduces “Taliesin Next” speaker series for conversations based on diverse ideas and perspectives.
Visitors frequenting the Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed Taliesin West will experience the debut of the new speaker series exploring how Mr. Wright’s legacy can inform the future while influencing innovators to create a “more beautiful and sustainable world,” according to press release.
For seven weeks, speakers will present their ideas through a variety of perspectives as diverse as the architect’s multi-faceted legacy, the release said.
Most talks will be in Taliesin West’s Music Pavilion or Cabaret Theatre, complementing the School of Architecture at Taliesin’s lecture series, detailed the release.
Speakers will travel from the past to the future of Mr. Wright’s legacy through topics such as the quest for sustainability, Mr. Wright’s interchange with Japan and understanding how cognitive experience of the built environment shapes lives.
“As we embrace the rich history of innovation and social good at Taliesin and Taliesin West, we also explore what this can mean for our future,” Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation President and CEO Stuart Graff said in a prepared statement.
“With Taliesin Next, we’re inviting the community into this conversation about how to live and build better. With this array of discussions hosted by both the school and the foundation, we’re thrilled to welcome the community to Taliesin West, Wright’s desert laboratory, for engaging, forward-looking dialogue,” he added.
This year marks 80 years since the renowned architect staked his claim in the desert foothills of the McDowell Mountains, building his winter home and studio Taliesin West, the release noted.
A national historic landmark, Taliesin West is considered one of Mr. Wright’s “most personal creations and among the purest expressions of his architectural principles.”
It is one of few historic sites in the country where visitors are encouraged to see, touch, feel, sit, admire and experience the property just like Mr. Wright’s personal guest would, the release stated.
Taliesin Spring 2018 Schedule is:
- 6:30 p.m. March 14: In Between Space: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Interchange with Japan
Speaker: Ken Oshima; $25 ($15 for members or students)
- 6:30 p.m. March 21: How the Built Environment Shapes our Lives
Speaker: Sarah Williams Goldhagen; $25 ($15 for members or students)
- 6:30 p.m. March 24: Why Historic Houses Matter: Part 2 (In collaboration with Modern Phoenix)
Speaker: Stuart Graff; Registration through Modern Phoenix.
- 6:30 p.m. March 28: “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” Screening and Q&A
Speaker: Tom Desch; $15 (free for members or students)
- 6:30 p.m. April 4: The Stones of Taliesin West: Frank Lloyd Wright and the Petroglyphs of Paradise Valley
Speakers: Kathryn Leonard and Aaron Wright; $25 ($15 for members or students)
- 6:30 p.m. April 11: Preserving the Future: Conserving the Values of a Living Institution
Speaker: Fred Prozzillo; Free (registration required)
- 6:30 p.m. April 24: AZ H2O + Art (In collaboration with Arizona Humanities)
Speaker: Jim Ballinger; Free (registration required)
- 6:30 p.m. April 25: The Storytellers Project, part of the USA Today Network
Hosts: Megan Finnerty and The Arizona Republic Columnist Catherine Reagor (among other storytellers); $12 ($10 for members)
- 6:30 p.m. May 2: Documenting Wright
Speaker: Jeff Goodman; $15 (free for members or students)
For more information visit Franklloydwright.org/TaliesinNext/.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.