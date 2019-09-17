Fred Tieken’s solo art exhibit to open in Scottsdale

Paradise Valley artist Fred Tieken’s solo exhibit will open in Scottsdale on Oct. 10. (Submitted photos)

The solo exhibition of Fred Tieken, “Art, Music, Life, Repeat” is set to open this fall in Scottsdale at Royse Contemporary.

This exhibition will feature a selection of his latest mixed media and digital works, showcasing his expressionistic and painterly style, love of color and line, diverse subject matter, all blended with his poignant commentary, according to a press release.

“Painting is like baring my soul to the world,” said Mr. Tieken in a prepared statement.

The artist’s level of emotional commitment is beautifully and vividly demonstrated in his work, the press release stated.

After a daunting 2018 filled with medical battles, Mr. Tieken has returned full force to his art, producing two exciting new bodies of work “ER” and “Brainstorm” series.

“Mr. Tieken’s work highlights personal subjects and shares experiences with his viewer through irony and wit,” curator Nicole Royse said in a prepared statement.

Working from his two studios in Paradise Valley and Venice Beach, California, Mr. Tieken’s work has been featured in more than 60 juried exhibitions and one-person shows from coast-to-coast. He also has shown in major art fairs including Aqua Art Miami, XContemporary, Spectrum Miami, LA Art Show and Palm Springs Fine Art Fair.

Next up, Mr. Tieken will be returning to the LA Art Show in February 2020.

Royse Contemporary will host the opening reception for “Art, Music, Life, Repeat” 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, coinciding with the “45th Season Kickoff” of the Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale.

The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the artist and curator, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. “Art, Music, Life, Repeat” will be on view from Oct. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Royse Contemporary is in the Scottsdale Arts District in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6. Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday 9 a.m.-1:30p.m., Thursday 6-9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information about Royse Contemporary or its featured artist visit roysecontemporary.com.

