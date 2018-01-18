Frederiksen named Palo Verde Republican Women Teacher of the Year

Cave Creek Unified School District’s Horseshoe Trails Elementary School has announced that Kristi Frederiksen has been named Palo Verde Republican Women Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Frederiksen was honored at the group’s Dec. 20, 2017, meeting, according to a press release. The luncheon was held at Grayhawk Golf Club with guest speaker, Kevin Knight, district director, from Congressman David Schweikert’s office.
“Ms. Frederiksen plans engaging learning with high expectations for her students. She is caring, loving, supportive, dedicated and a master teacher,” Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement.
“The little ones in her class are very lucky to have her teaching first grade—one of the most important grades for laying a foundation for all the learning that follows in the future.”
In 2016, Ms. Frederiksen was named the Arizona Technology in Education Association’s Elementary Innovative Teacher of the Year, the press release stated.
Honored for being a creative teacher who clearly understands student-centered technology integration, she leverages technology to positively impact student learning on a daily basis. Student engagement is obvious when entering into this educator’s classroom, the press release stated.
During center time, “Dot & Dash” robots conduct spelling and rhyming practice. The students sit in front of the robot and follow its directions, writing their responses on their whiteboards.
In another station, Ms. Frederiksen has pre-recorded lessons on iPads for the students to review while another group does low-tech makerspace activities.
Students in Ms. Frederiksen’s innovative classroom are engaged, motivated and achieving, the press release stated.
