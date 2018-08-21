Free admission for Smithsonian Museum Day on Sept. 22

The Cave Creek Museum, 6140 East Skyline Drive, will host Smithsonian Museum Day and the Cave Creek Museum Members Reception, Sept. 22.

In conjunction with Smithsonian Museum Day, there will be free admission to the Cave Creek Museum from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22 as an opportunity for museum-lovers to preview the new exhibits, according to a press release.

The Cave Creek Museum 2018-2019 Season begins on Oct. 1 and runs through May 31, 2019, the release noted, encouraging people to come see old friends and meet new ones.

Also, the Cave Creek Museum Members Reception will be by “invitation only” for the pre-season reception for members, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sept. 22. Members are invited to meet the artists and exhibitors of the upcoming season.

Contact the Cave Creek Museum at 480-488-2764 or info@cavecreekmuseum.com for more information.

