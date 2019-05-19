Lou Grubb golf fundraiser benefits Barrow, St. Joseph’s

Hundreds of golfers competing in the 46th Annual Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf tournament in Paradise Valley on Friday, April 26, won cash, vacations and other prizes, but the top winners of the long-running Valley event are future patients at Barrow Neurological Institute and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

As beneficiaries of the event, the institute and hospital receive all proceeds, which will be invested in medical education and research that lead to improved patient care.

Arizona DBacks President Derrick Hall and his wife, Amy Hall, both cancer survivors, at the VIP reception with event-organizer/Valley businessman Dan Grubb, right. (Special to the Independent)

The annual event kicked off with an opening-night reception, April 25, at Papago Golf Course in the newly opened Lou’s Bar and Grill, named for the tournament’s namesake, the venerable businessman and philanthropist Lou Grubb.

Along with enjoying lawn games, cocktails and fun eats, attendees were treated to a special onstage interview between the evening’s emcee, Arizona Diamondbacks President/CEO Derrick Hall, and CBS Golf Analyst Peter Kostis, who also took questions from the audience and offered tips for improved play.

A traditional highlight of the event is the presentation of the Lou and Evelyn Grubb Spirit Award, which was awarded to Sister Madonna Marie Bolton, who has served the community for more than 50 years as both a nurse and Sister of Mercy, and is currently retiring. The honor is given annually to those who mirror the Grubbs’ compassionate and philanthropic nature in the community, in addition to promoting the success of the annual event.

The golf tournament, hosted at the JW Marriot Camelback Golf Club, attracted approximately 250 golfers to play on two scenic championship courses in Paradise Valley.

Through the dedication of the Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf Committee, co-chaired this year by Erik Jensen and Brandon Wallraff, along with the generosity of golf enthusiasts in the community, the tournament has raised millions of dollars for areas in critical need of support at Barrow and St. Joseph’s, including the Cleft and Craniofacial Center, Concussion Network, Family Medicine, MOMobile and research impacting a wide variety of debilitating diseases.

“I’m grateful to carry on the philanthropic tradition of my parents to raise money for St. Joseph’s and Barrow,” said Dan Grubb, who is both a sponsor and organizer of the event. “With the help of this dedicated committee and generous community, Lou Grubb Friends Fore Golf is making a huge difference in the lives of so many patients. It’s truly rewarding experience for everyone involved.”

