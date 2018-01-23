From the pages of Harper’s Weekly: Scottsdale Civil War discussion Feb. 20

The monthly Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable event will present Krista Castillo, museum coordinator and site manager of Fort Negley, a Civil War fortification in Tennessee on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

“From the Pages of Harper’s Weekly: The Illustrations of Thomas Nast, Reconstruction Politics and Popular Consciousness,” will be presented by Ms. Castillo. Harper’s Weekly was a popular newspaper during the Civil War.

Krista Castillo

The event begins at 6:40 p.m. at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Ms. Castillo has served as president of the Nashville Civil War Roundtable since 2009, according to a press release. She is a resident of Clarksville, Tenn.

Ms. Castillo earned a BA in history, and a masters in military history, according to a press release, and completed internships at national memorials and museums in Ohio and Kentucky. She also served as registrar at the Customs House Museum in Clarksville, Tenn., and was profiled by the Emerging Civil War blog in honor of Women’s History Month.

Scottsdale Civil War Roundtable meets the third Tuesday of every month. Speakers include well-known Civil War experts from around the country. The group supports battlefield preservation through the Civil War Trust.

The event is open the public.

For more information visit www.scottsdalecwrt.org or call 480-699-5844.

