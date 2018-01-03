Fully accessible playground coming to Chaparral Park

Scottsdale Parks and Recreation and Human Services are partnering to build a brand new, state of the art, interactive, accessible playground at Chaparral Park, city officials say.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the refurbished park will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Chaparral Park is at 5401 N. Hayden Road.
There are not many fully accessible playgrounds in the state of Arizona, and the city of Scottsdale is excited to offer this for everyone to enjoy, according to ScottsdaleAZ.gov.
Construction began in early December and is expected to be wrapping up soon. The playground is closed during construction, the website states.
The paths around Chaparral Lake will remain open, as will the community center.
Mayor Jim Lane, along with the Parks and Recreation and Human Services commissions are expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate this new Scottsdale addition.
Chaparral Park is a 100-acre community park featuring a greenbelt, pool, lake for boating and fishing, six ball fields, volleyball courts and a dog park.
