Funding for Drinkwater Bridge repairs materialize at City Hall

A contract for pre-construction phase services to update the Drinkwater Bridge area within Civic Center Mall has been approved by the Scottsdale City Council in the amount of $115,276.

On June 12 the council approved on consent a resolution authorizing construction manager at-risk services with Haydon Building Corp. to provide design and other services for the city’s Drinkwater Bridge interim structural repairs project.

Drinkwater Bridge was constructed in the mid-1980s creating the Civic Center Mall area, according to a city staff report.

The structure supports open space including grass, tress, the LOVE statue and the fountains, which were installed as part of the bridge project. It’s surrounded by Scottsdale City Hall and Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, among other local entities.

In early 2014 city staff was notified there were sections of failing concrete located under the structure, according to the report. Caruso Turley Scott was contracted under an annual structural engineering on-call contract to investigate the cause of the failing concrete following facilities and capital project management teams meeting on-site to inspect the structure.

“The findings revealed several areas of the structure that are failing due to water intrusion through the deck, due to leaking with the fountain structure and a waterproofing membrane which has exceeded its service life,” the report states.

The structure is not in threat of failing, city official say, however steps need to be taken to prevent further degradation from occurring. This project will review the improvement plans for and provide interim repairs to the Drinkwater Bridge structure, and if future funding becomes available, this project may be scaled to support or perform construction associated with the design of the Civic Center Mall Masterplan Improvements.

The construction manager at-risk method will help finalize the extent of the interim repairs and develop a guaranteed maximum price for the completion of the repairs. The construction phase services contract is expected to be brought back to city council for approval in late 2018.

