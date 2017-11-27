Future Kiddie brings preschool tech programs to Scottsdale

A Chandler-based technology curriculum provider for Pre-K to kindergarten students is bringing their innovative programs to Scottsdale.
Future Kiddie offers its technology-focused curriculum to children at 19 East Valley preschools and is now instructing little ones at the Goddard School, 13940 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in north Scottsdale.
Founded by Ken Chan and his sister Linda in 2010, Future Kiddie classes offer advanced computer skills and the principles of science, technology, engineering and math curriculum with use of mini-laptops designed for small hands and Puterbugs Technology software, according to a press release.
The program for kids 3- to 6-years-of-age is embedded into school curriculum and consists of weekly or bi-weekly 30-40 minute classes, the release states.
Each class starts with an interactive lesson overview, followed by hands-on computer time. Specialized software integrates science, technology, engineering, math, letter and number recognition, problem-solving and other components into the program through a combination of fun word games and other exercises.
“What is unique about our program is the focus on keyboarding,” Ms. Chan said in the release.
“We teach the preschoolers how to type and about computer navigation. These are essential skills and, as schools move from traditional pencil and paper tests to online testing, this will help our students be more comfortable during testing later on.”
The owner of the Goddard School in Scottsdale, Natalia Elfimova, says she is excited to bring the new cutting-edge curriculum to her students.
“This program not only teaches basic computer skills, it introduces the children to sophisticated concepts like wireless networks and understanding the functions of a browser, but it also helps with language development, social learning, logic and creativity,” she said in a prepared statement.
The Goddard School is Future Kiddie’s newest location.
“Many schools want to offer technology programs but can’t afford to. We bring in the equipment and instructors so schools don’t have to purchase computers, allocate storage space or hire staff. We offer a cost-effective solution to educators,” Ms. Chan points out.
The Chans also own and operate The Mighty PC, a company which provides high-quality repurposed computers to businesses and schools nationwide.
“It’s important for young children to be exposed to computer science and STEM principles,” Mr. Chan said in the release.
“Like learning a second language, studies show that the earlier a child is exposed to technology, and the more they practice, it gets easier plus it increases their retention rate.”
