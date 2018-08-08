Gateway Institute opens new Eating Disorder Treatment Center in Scottsdale

The Gateway Institute announces the opening of its Eating Disorder Treatment Center & Program in Scottsdale.

Established in 2008, the Gateway Institute is renowned for its obsessive compulsive-disorder and anxiety treatment centers in Scottsdale, the San Francisco Bay area, and Costa Mesa, California, according to a press release.

“Eating disorders affect both males and females, and have a negative impact on people’s lives,” says practitioner Jenny Scheid in a prepared statement. “Relationships with family members, friends, and co-workers are so adversely affected that it can become almost impossible to live a normal life. There is such an incredible need for this new treatment center.”

An expert in eating disorders and body image, the release adds that she looks forward to her new role as the program’s main practitioner as the center will help each client choose the most appropriate type of treatment.

The center will focus on all types of eating disorders and related concerns, including:

Anorexia

Binge Eating Disorder (BED)

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID)

Bulimia

Other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED)

Exercise compulsions

Body Image

Orthorexia

The first step toward treatment involves an assessment, which eating disorder specialists review the client’s history and the circumstances that may contribute to their condition, the release states, adding that the client receives a treatment program designed specifically for them.

Types of treatment include:

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP)

Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT)

Mindfulness

“We will walk with you every step of the way to help you overcome your battle,” Ms. Scheid states. “We provide a safe, trusted environment, as well as a compassionate and caring team. Allow us to lead you back to a life of health, happiness, and freedom. We’d be honored to help.”

Visit: gatewayocd.com for more information.

