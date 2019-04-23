Global Citizens: Scottsdale library debuts international teen artwork

On Earth Day, Monday, April 22, the Mustang Public Library opened a special exhibit, the Sister City Teen Art Show, unveiling artwork created by Kingston, Ontario, students from the Limestone District School Board.

In turn, the work of student artists from Scottsdale will be placed on display at Kingston’s Tett Centre. Youthful artists from both cities created their works employing the theme, “Global Citizens: Resilient Communities.”

The Sister Cities International program was founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956, uniting tens of thousands of citizen diplomats and volunteers in nearly 500 member communities with over 2,000 partnerships in more than 140 countries.

Kingston and Scottsdale’s Sister Cities agreement dates back to 1994.

The Mustang Library is in Scottsdale at 10101 N. 90th St.

