Goddard School raises money for wounded warriors
The Goddard School in Scottsdale hosted a fundraiser on April 6 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors efforts to build a home for a local veteran injured in the line of duty. (Submitted photo)
The Goddard School in Scottsdale, 13940 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, raised nearly $2,000 for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, April 6, for a fun-filled event with an inflatable obstacle course, face painting, cookie and clay decorating.
The school joins eight participating Goddard School locations throughout Phoenix to host a fundraiser with a goal of reaching $10,000 for the cause, according to a press release. Local businesses also donated 10 baskets for raffles.
All the money raised goes toward building a home for a local veteran injured in the line of duty, the release noted.
