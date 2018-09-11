Going green: Scottsdale stylist explains recycling salon waste

Twenty-five-year-old Melina Lombardi is a cut above others when it comes to going green at her family hair salon.

The manager of Hair by Michelle Salon in Scottsdale, she and her mother, the salon’s namesake, are proud to be what they call a “Green Circle Certified Salon.”

In the following questionnaire, she explains what that means along with a little information about herself and the business.

Name/address/location of business?

Hair by Michelle / 4421 N. 75th Street Suite 107 Scottsdale, AZ 852651 / Old Town Scottsdale

How long have you been in business?

Melina (manager) – seven years; Michelle (owner) – 35 years

Briefly describe your business/services offered:

Our business is a mother/daughter salon studio that offers personal services our clients really enjoy. We offer many services: men’s and women’s cuts and color, highlights, balayage, ombre, perms, and facial waxing.

What made you choose this line of work and why is it important or interesting to you?

Growing up with my mother being a stylist I have always been fascinated by the beauty industry. My goal and dream has always been to be the best hair stylist I could be and work alongside my mother to grow our family business.

At the end of the day, what brings you the most joy or is the most rewarding aspect about your business?

The most rewarding aspect of my career is when my clients express how much joy their hair brings them. No matter who you are, when your hair looks good you feel good and it sets you into a positive mindset.

What separates you from your competition?

I believe we have multiple qualities that separates us from the other salons. We always put our clients first by having thorough consultations so they know they’re getting exactly what they want and that it will suit their face shape and lifestyle perfectly.

To have that knowledge, I have traveled all over the world to train in different hair techniques. So far, my training has brought me to: Vegas, New York, London, Dublin, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Sydney/Melbourne.

The product line we carry is our own brand of quality hair care products that are plant-based and not tested on animals. Also, we are one of the few in the state to be certified as a Green Circle salon.

What civic groups, clubs, organizations or causes do you or your business support?

With being a Green Circle Salon that means we ensure that 90 percent of our salon’s waste is diverted out of our landfills and water systems. We also donate our services to multiple charities and local school functions.

A few are: Banner Health, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Muscular Dystrophy, Arizona Humane Society, Singleton Mom’s, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Horizon and Chaparral High School.

Why did you choose the location for your business?

For the past 13 years, Hair by Michelle has been in this studio in Old Town Scottsdale. It is a great central location that our clients from all over the Valley can get to. The studio’s atmosphere is perfect for a more personable experience.

Tell us about your family, ie: spouse, kids, pets?

I have amazing parents that are high school sweethearts. I’m honored to work alongside my mother. I have one older sister and I’m not married but have a long-term, serious relationship.

Where are you from?

I was born in Scottsdale and have been living in Fountain Hills for the past 23 years.

Who was the biggest influence in your life?

My biggest influencer is my mother. Besides being a great mother she is my best friend and incredible mentor. I admire her strength, passion and dedication to everything she does in life.

What advice would you give to someone contemplating starting their own business?

It takes a lot of time and energy, but once you look around at what you have created that’s the best feeling in the world and it makes everything you worked so hard for worth it.

Anything interesting about yourself and your profession?

My profession is extremely interesting. Trends are always changing; and it’s fun to keep up and offer my clients new and exciting services.

Northeast Valley Editorial Assistant Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.