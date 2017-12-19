Golf Fore Africa: Scottsdale residents pursue clean water access

Gather your golf clubs and prepare to putt in Ladies Professional Golf Association Hall of Famer Betsy King’s Golf Fore Africa fundraising tournaments on Jan. 9 and March 12, 2018.
Go to golfforeafrica.org for information on participating in the golf clinic and reception to be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Trilogy Golf Club at Power Ranch; and 12:30 p.m., March 12, 2018, at the 11 Annual Golf Fore Africa 2018 Scottsdale Pro-Am at Tonto Verde.
The benefit provides clean water wells to African villages lacking access to water. A sustaining life force of civilization, from the beginning of time, efforts to get water can mean life or death in many ways.
“Everything in our life revolves around water,” said Debbie Quesada, Golf Fore Africa vice president, during a phone interview on Dec. 5.
She said the money raised at the golf events funds water projects for villages, schools and health clinics. Golf Fore Africa board members and donors contribute greatly to the life-saving cause.
“Dirty, disease-ridden water robs a child of more than the time it takes to collect it. It can steal their education. Their health. Even their life,” exclaimed Ms. Quesada.
Golf Fore Africa recognizes that nearly 1,000 children younger than 5-years-old die daily from diarrhea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation and unsafe hygiene practices. Also, women and children in sub-Saharan Africa spend more than 20 million hours collecting water.
Ms. Quesada recounted a story of a woman whose child died during an arduous, hours-long trek for water. She said villages without wells require residents to sometimes walk many miles to get water. Before a well was placed locally, the woman had to endure the long hike and unpleasant memories of a lost child during the necessary task.
“We take so much for granted,” Ms. Quesada said.
Founded in 2008 by LPGA legend, Ms. King, Golf Fore Africa offers some hope and change to children and families living in extreme poverty in Africa. The golf community has assisted with bringing clean, accessible water to many rural villages since her life changing trip to Africa nearly 10 years ago.
Since inception, she and Golf Fore Africa granted about $6 million to support families, healthcare clinics and schools in Africa. On Nov. 8, 2017, the organization hosted its Fifth Annual Strong Women Strong World Luncheon in Scottsdale, raising more than $175,000 to bring water to nine villages and one health clinic in Zambia.
Golf Fore Africa partners with the relief and development agency, World Vision to bring clean water, sanitation and hygiene training to rural villages, schools and health clinics throughout Zambia.
Misses Quesada and King said they partner with World Vision, which is among the largest charitable water provider in the world, because they are more than a water charity.
“They address education, health and economic development. And, it all starts with water. They have boots on the ground, or sandals in the sand, in nearly 100 countries — many of the toughest to reach places with the greatest need. Because their staff lives where they work — and are part of that community — they’re able to develop the trust that’s needed to solve complex problems,” Ms. Quesada said.
World Vision identifies the communities’ needs and works with community members to develop an understanding of good sanitation and hygiene practices, Ms. Quesada noted. The community is responsible for fulfilling certain obligations in advance of having a well drilled.
They must form a water committee, save a small amount of money to maintain the well and to make repairs. They also must build pit latrines, hand-washing stations, bathing areas, rubbish pit and elevated dish racks to promote the proper sanitation techniques, she added.
She and Ms. King visit the communities they aid two-to-three times a year to see the impact and meet the community members who benefit. Although they follow up with communities that received a well, they do not have regular contact with recipients so residents “take ownership of the well and see it as their own.”
Ms. King said she will visit Rwanda and Zambia in April and June of 2018.
“Each time we go to Africa we see how great the need is. About half the population living in rural areas in Zambia, which is where we are working, lack access to clean water, basic sanitation, and hygiene education,” Ms. King said.
Also recognizing the needs of many in this country, the two Golf Fore Africa ambassadors said there is a much greater and more prevalent need in Africa where some people still reside in huts and have no water or electricity.
“When you go through a tragedy here, there are a lot of places to go get help,” Ms. Quesada said, noting shelters and various agencies Americans can turn to for assistance. “We personally support causes here and abroad because we believe each of us should be helping here and around the world.”
