Goodguys spring auto show remains at WestWorld

The city of Scottsdale and Goodguys Enterprises have entered into an agreement to host their upcoming car show at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Goodguys Enterprises produces two annual car shows that have come to call Scottsdale home for several years — The Nationals in November and the Spring Nationals in March. In November, the last five-year contract between the two entities concluded, according to a city staff report.
This contact confirms the commitment between the city and Goodguys Enterprises to host the 9th annual Spring Nationals at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road.
It’s exhibitor draw and public participation is approximately 33,000 per event, the staff report stated, noting that this past spring, the event revenue totaled $113,941.
The event uses the tent at WestWorld for vendor and patron front entrance, but instead of another multi-year contract, this contract covers only through March 2018. Goodguys is waiting for a firm decision from the city of Scottsdale regarding the life span of the tent.
The agreement was approved by the Scottsdale City Council on consent at a Dec. 5 meeting held at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
