Gordon Lightfoot performs May 3 in Scottsdale

Legendary folk singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will perform in concert 8 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Reserved seat tickets for the event, presented by Danny Zelisko Presents, are on sale at http://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/.
After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats.
His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People” to name a few.
This year is special for the legendary artist who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled, “Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On.”
The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics, all of which are woven together with some of Mr. Lightfoot’s own behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets ($95, $85, and $45) are on sale at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., in Scottsdale, or online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.com.
To charge by phone, call 480-847-4681. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located on Scottsdale Civic Center Park, a 21-acre urban oasis next to the city's Old Town and gallery districts.
