Grammy-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo comes to Scottsdale

At 8 p.m. on Feb. 2, multiple Grammy Award-winning and current double Grammy Award-nominated male vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo will infuse the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with its compelling blend of South African traditions and gospel sound.
The group burst forth on the pop scene in 1985 when its rich harmonies were the backdrop to singer Paul Simon on his album, Graceland, according to a press release. It went on to concertize around the globe and make recordings of its own, winning four Grammys along the way.
The group’s appearance at the Virginia G. Piper Theater will come five days after the Grammy Awards presentation in New York, when Ladysmith Black Mambazo finds out whether it won for either or both of the 2017 albums for which it was nominated: Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World (Best Children’s Album) and Shaka Zulu Revisited (Best World Music Album). The nominations are the group’s 18th and 19th.
“With this children’s album, we want to share our songs of peace and love with the little ones,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo member, Albert Mazibuko said in a prepared statement.
“We want parents to have a collection of songs with a positive message to listen to with their kids. We know firsthand how hard it is to raise children in a world of conflict, in a world where kids need positive role models and words of encouragement. We hope our songs can be an important part of the lessons of peace and love that all parents want to fill their children with.”
Shaka Zulu Revisited is a re-recording of the first album the group released internationally 30 years ago. Ladysmith Black Mambazo now comprises mostly different personnel, so the album is a tribute of sorts to the current members’ predecessors, and especially to its founding artistic director, Joseph Shabalala, who retired in 2014 and handed over the group’s direction to his four sons.
For tickets visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts.
