Grand Canyon Chapter DAR honors Larry Lytle

The Grand Canyon Chapter DAR has honored Larry Lytle with its Community Service Award.
Larry Lytle recently received a plaque and pin from Regent Susan von Hellens and Community Service Chairman, Marcia Jobe.
Mr. Lytle was honored for his numerous contributions to the community including Jewish Family and Children’s Service, Veterans Medical Leadership, and the Boys and Girls Club of East Valley.
For more information on the chapter, visit http://GrandCanyon.arizonadar.org.
The February meeting will be Feb. 3 at the Scottsdale Resort on February 3. Guests are welcome.
