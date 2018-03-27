Grand Canyon Chapter DAR lauds student achievement

Grand Canyon Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Awards Luncheon March 3 at the Scottsdale Resort. The awards lead to the national competition, which is held in June in Washington, D.C. at DAR Constitution Hall.
In the photo above, from left, are Betty Heenan, Good Citizen chairman; Evelyn Patterson, American History chairman; Susan Von Hellens, regent, GCC; essay contest winners Amanda Chin, 11th grade, Chaparral High School, Christopher Columbus Essay Contest; Athena O’Brien sixth-grade winner, Cocopah Middle School; Simone McCay, fifth-grade essay contest winner, Benchmark School; Liz Cottrell, Junior American Citizen Poster chairman.
Not pictured are Chaparral High School student Kate Hostal, Good Citizen winner, and Mountainside Middle School student Kiera Hunter, winner, first place state level, eighth grade.
DAR Women in American History honoree Maria Syms of Paradise Valley was presented by Chairman and Honorary Regent, Jean Howell.
Ms. Syms received a certificate and medal. Her outstanding work was applauded by attendees.
For additional information on the Grand Canyon Chapter, visit http:grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.
The next meeting is April 4 at the Scottsdale Resort. Guests are welcome.
