Great Clips hosts Dec. 2 fundraiser to help children in foster care

Great Clips encourages people to visit a salon on Dec. 2 for a holiday haircut and support the children in foster and group home care.
A partnership with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, the in-salon fundraising event will be held at all Great Clips locations in Arizona, according to a press release.
Great Clips will donate $1 per haircut to raise funds to support Scottsdale-based Arizona Helping Hands Toy Drive that has been held every holiday season since 1998. The drive provides toys, personal care items, and clothing to children in foster care.
“The Phoenix-market Great Clips CO-OP is grateful to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children,” Randy Nelson, a Great Clips franchisee, said in a prepared statement.
“We’re looking forward to supporting children in the foster care and group home system not only with our December 2 event, but growing our relationship with the organization to support these children throughout the year.”
In addition to generating financial support to buy toys, Great Clips will donate 500 free haircuts monthly to children in the foster care program, the release added.
To find a location, visit GreatClips.com.
