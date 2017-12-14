Great Clips raise $13,493 for toy drive at Arizona Helping Hands

Great Clips Franchisee Randy Nelson, middle, presented Arizona Helping Hands President Dan Shufelt, at left, with a check for $13,493 to help with the nonprofit’s holiday toy drive. (Submitted photo)

Randy Nelson, a Great Clips franchisee, presented Arizona Helping Hands President Dan Shufelt with a check for $13,493 during the organization’s Holiday Toy Drive Red Ribbon Cutting Event on Dec. 6.

Great Clips raised the funds in one day during an in-salon cutting event, according to a press release. Funds will help Arizona Helping Hands fill holiday package requests for 16,000 children in foster care in the state.

“I’m blown away by Great Clips and their generous donation to our holiday toy drive and their commitment to help make lives better for kids in foster care,” says Mr. Shufelt in a prepared statement.

“We’ve received over 16,000 requests for gifts this year and this donation helps bring us one step closer to being able to provide gifts to the thousands of children in foster care who need them this holiday season.”

