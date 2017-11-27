Great Hearts Academies begins build-out process meant for Archway Scottsdale

Great Hearts Academies has begun the build-out of a new campus and sports complex adjacent to Scottsdale Preparatory academy, which will serve as a new home to Archway Scottsdale.
Once complete, this will be a contiguous 16-acre facility serving the entire Great Hearts Scottsdale community. Phase 1 of the new campus will be open for the 2018-19 school year, according to a press release.
The new Archway Scottsdale campus will serve students in grades K-5 and will add another 500 seats for students at full capacity, the release states.
It will include upgraded classrooms, labs, library, art studios, music rooms and a full-size gymnasium, in addition to other amenities. The site will also provide Scottsdale Prep space for a long-awaited football and soccer field, Great Heart officials contend.
“We have been dreaming of this day for many years. Our Scottsdale families have long been wanting a new facility, and with the additional classrooms, we can better serve the ongoing demand we’ve had for more K-5 seats,” said Lisa Armstrong, headmaster at Archway Scottsdale.
“By building our new campus next to Scottsdale Prep, we will finally have a co-located campus environment, offering a true Kindergarten through twelfth grade experience, that will better serve all of our Scottsdale students and their families. We can’t wait for our young scholars to walk through the door in August 2018.”
With the additional capacity, Great Hearts Archway Scottsdale will welcome additional students in the 2018-19 school year. The open enrollment period for the 2018-19 school year runs through Dec. 11th.
