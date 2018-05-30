Green Building Lecture to wrap up season with discussion on ductless cooling

Scottsdale is hosting its final Green Building Lecture of the season as ventilation and air conditioning specialist Jim Clark will discuss ways to cut cooling costs.

The free program is slated for 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 7 at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road. Mr. Clark will discuss ductless mini-split cooling technology for room-by-room temperature control, comfort and energy savings as well as the advantages to the system, a press release states.

Used for decades in Europe and Asia, “ductless” mini-split heat pumps differ from traditional home cooling and heating systems. Instead of leaky and bulky duct work, ductless mini-split heat pumps use an indoor unit connected to an outdoor unit via refrigerant lines.

Up to eight indoor units can be attached to one outdoor unit, allowing for different temperature settings in various locations in the house, according to a release.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.