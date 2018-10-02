Green Building Series begins with discussion on reuse, recovery

Scottsdale’s Green Building Series kicks off with The Circular Economy: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Reconsider and Re-imagine discussion from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

The event will be at the Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road, according to a release. It is free and no reservations are necessary.

Scottsdale’s Green Building Lecture Series kicks off its new season with a discussion on the reuse and recovery of materials and products people use every day.

In a traditional linear economy, products are made, used and disposed of in the landfill. In a circular economy, resources are kept in use for as long as possible to extract maximum value, then recovered to regenerate new materials.

Circular economies divert waste from landfills, reduce environmental impacts, conserve energy and water, save money and create jobs, a release states.

Speakers for the event include Principal of Circonomy Solutions John Trujillo and GreenSheen Paint’s Vice President of Operations Steve Caldwell.

Mr. Trujillo will lead the discussion. As former city of Phoenix Public Works director, he reinvented the city’s waste collection and recycling programs to dramatically move the city toward zero-waste.

He will share business and public sector efforts to recover material resources for reuse and regeneration in an economically viable and environmentally compatible way.

Mr. Caldwell will join Mr. Trujillo to discuss his company’s efforts to recycle and reuse materials in a circular economy. He is responsible for the national expansion of latex paint recycling facilities. He will discuss recycling used latex paint into a premium quality architectural grade paint.

This discussion will kick-off this season’s series of discussions.

On Dec. 6, there will be a discussion called Future Proofing: Carbon Neutrality and Energy Efficiency in New and Existing Buildings. The discussion Living an Edible Landscape Life will follow on Feb. 7, 2019.

On April 4, 2019, the series will host the discussion Radiant Cooling and Other Alternatives to Conventional Air Conditioning. The series will conclude June 6, 2019 with Cutting Edge Residential and Commercial Green High-Performance Buildings.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.