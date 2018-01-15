Hartmann gets VP nod while Perleberg retains president’s chair

Jan 15th, 2018 Comments:

Kim Hartmann

Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board member Kim Hartmann has been elected to serve as vice president of the board, while Barbara Perleberg will remain board president.

The decision came on Thursday, Jan. 11, during a special meeting at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road in Scottsdale.

The school board annually elects a president and a vice president. Ms. Hartmann is replacing former Vice President Pam Kirby.

Barbara Perleberg has been elected to serve a second year as president.

“It’s no secret — this year has been an incredible challenge, a tremendous learning curve and far from smooth sailing,” Ms. Perleberg said during the meeting.

“There’s also been tremendous accomplishments by this leadership team that we’re all proud of, and I remain passionately dedicated to the vision and direction that this board has defined for our district. It would be a privilege to continue serving as president as we keep moving forward and getting stronger.”

Both Ms. Hartmann’s and Ms. Perleberg’s positions were approved with 5-0 votes.

“I look forward to continuing the journey we’ve started,” Ms. Hartmann said. “Sometimes change is challenging — all of us together, locked arms are going to get great things done in 2018. I’m honored to serve in that role.”

Tags: , , , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie