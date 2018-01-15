Hartmann gets VP nod while Perleberg retains president’s chair

Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board member Kim Hartmann has been elected to serve as vice president of the board, while Barbara Perleberg will remain board president.
The decision came on Thursday, Jan. 11, during a special meeting at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road in Scottsdale.
The school board annually elects a president and a vice president. Ms. Hartmann is replacing former Vice President Pam Kirby.
Barbara Perleberg has been elected to serve a second year as president.
“It’s no secret — this year has been an incredible challenge, a tremendous learning curve and far from smooth sailing,” Ms. Perleberg said during the meeting.
“There’s also been tremendous accomplishments by this leadership team that we’re all proud of, and I remain passionately dedicated to the vision and direction that this board has defined for our district. It would be a privilege to continue serving as president as we keep moving forward and getting stronger.”
Both Ms. Hartmann’s and Ms. Perleberg’s positions were approved with 5-0 votes.
“I look forward to continuing the journey we’ve started,” Ms. Hartmann said. “Sometimes change is challenging — all of us together, locked arms are going to get great things done in 2018. I’m honored to serve in that role.”
