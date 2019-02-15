Hashknife Pony Express bestowed historic preservation award

Mark Reynolds, captain of the Hashknife Pony Express and Terri Turner Mott, honorary regent, Arizona Society Daughters of the American Revolution. (Submitted photo)

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a Historic Preservation Recognition Award to the Hashknife Pony Express on Friday, Feb. 8 during the celebration for Western Week in Scottsdale.

Honorary State Regent, and chapter Historic Preservation Chair, Terri Turner Mott, presented the framed plaque to Mark Reynolds, captain of the Hashknife Pony Express.

The Hasknife Pony Express on Feb. 8. (Submitted photo)

Carmen Wendt, regent of Grand Canyon Chapter DAR, Gera King, state historic preservation chair, ASDAR, and Stephanie Troth, vice president general, NSDAR, were present along with Mayor Jim Lane and spectators, chapter members, and the Hashknife Pony Express riders who had just arrived with the mail.

The Historic Preservation Recognition Award is designed to identify worthy local individuals and groups for outstanding achievements in all areas of historic preservation, according to a press release.

The Hashknife Pony Express preserves the historic mail delivery system that originally began back in 1850 with relays between St. Joseph, Missouri and Sacramento, California by recreating this piece of history with an annual ride where they deliver the mail from Holbrook, Arizona in to Scottsdale for the kick off of the Parada del Sol.

Part of the process for this award was to obtain letters of recommendation from sources outside of DAR.

Anne Holloway, supervisor for the Scottsdale Post Office and Arizona’s Official State Historian, Marshall Trimble, each wrote letters of support along with vintage newspaper clippings with the detailed devotion that the Hashknife Pony Express has shown to preserve this unique part of American history.

Grand Canyon Chapter Members Terri Turner Mott, Gera King, Carmen Wendt, Stephanie Troth, Jean Howell, and Tochia Levine. (Submitted photo)

