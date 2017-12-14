Hashknife Pony Express mailers now available in Scottsdale

The Hashknife Pony Express will deliver mail to the front steps of Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. (photo by city of Scottsdale)

Don’t miss your chance to write and send a letter via Hashknife Pony Express.

This unique activity is an exciting way to introduce children and grandchildren to their western heritage.

Each letter bearing the coveted Hashknife Pony Express insignia will be carried more than 200 miles on horseback and delivered to the U.S. Postal Service on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at the front steps of Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way.

Residents can purchase Hashknife Pony Express mailers for $1 in the museum store. Completed mailers must be returned to the museum store by Thursday, Feb. 1, to be included in the delivery.

Learn more about the Hashknife Pony Express at www.hashknifeponyexpress.com

