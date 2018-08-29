New website offers resources to health professionals serving youth

Arizona Family Health Partnership has launched a website featuring an online clearinghouse of resources to support, encourage and provide resources that promote positive health and well being for professionals serving youth in Maricopa County.

The Collective Resource Hub website, funded through a grant from the Maricopa County Department of Health, includes a list of partner organizations with an interest in adolescent health in Maricopa County, best practices and evidence-based interventions and research, as well as opportunities to share events and resources with a focus on adolescent well-being.

“The Hub will be a comprehensive one-stop website for youth-serving professionals to find resources that help them improve the lives of the clients they serve and to connect with like-minded partners,” said Arizona Family Health Partnership CEO Brenda “Bré” Thomas.

“Information sharing is vital to the success of public health programs and social service agencies, and CollectiveResourceHub.org will provide opportunities and a platform for that collaboration to take place now and, with potential additional funding, going forward.”

The website project is managed by AFHP Program and Community Outreach Coordinator Bari Sprecher, MPH, and the site itself was designed by HireAWiz, a Phoenix-based web design company.

Community partners can submit resources to be included on the website via an online survey. Sponsorship opportunities will be available to interested local organizations and vendors.

AFHP previously created and currently manages the information-based website www.SexFYI.org that provides medically accurate, unbiased information about contraceptive options.

Arizona Family Health Partnership was founded in 1974 as the designated Arizona recipient of federal funds for family planning services under Title X of the Public Health Services Act. AFHP administers two Title X grants, one serving clinics statewide and the second serving the Navajo Nation in Arizona and Utah.

Title X funding provides comprehensive family planning services to low-income individuals that includes education, counseling, preventive reproductive health screening and contraception. In 2017, AFHP’s 34 health center sites in 10 Arizona counties and San Juan County in Utah served more than 36,000 individuals, including more than 6,600 teens.

Arizona Family Health Partnershipis a 44-year-old private, nonprofit organization dedicated to making reproductive healthcare and education available and accessible to all women, men and teens in Arizona, particularly those lacking resources and traditionally reluctant to seek health care. For more information about Arizona Family Health Partnership and Title X, visit www.arizonafamilyhealth.org.

