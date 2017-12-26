High schoolers attending Scottsdale Community College for math, science competition

More than 250 students from 17 Valley high schools will spend a day at Scottsdale Community College on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, to participate in the 22nd Annual Math/Science Field Day.
Coordinated by the SCC’s math and science divisions, the event brings together students to celebrate math and science knowledge, according to a press release. Students are also encouraged to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers.
“Competitors who have frequented the event in the past have said the event is the most fun and challenging of any they have attended,” said Patricia Dueck, one of the lead organizers of the event and SCC math faculty member, in a prepared statement. “It’s an event for both students and teachers. And SCC faculty love working with and hearing the experiences of the high school faculty.”
When they arrive in the morning, students will be treated to a science and math carnival in Two Waters Circle, the release said. The carnival will feature exhibits staffed by SCC instructors, with displays and demonstrations held in a range of areas, including robotics, chemistry, wildlife management, biology and forensics.
Following lunch, students will gather in the Performing Arts Center to participate in or observe a science and math competition among school teams, followed by a question and answer competition, the release added.
Top finishers and students who scored highest on competency exams given earlier in the day will take home “modest” scholarships and gift cards, the release noted.
Attendance is limited to registered participants.
