Holiday Prelude ‘sparkles, shimmers & shines’ in Scottsdale

Holiday Prelude XXXII Luncheon and Fashion Show at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn celebrated the holidays in style on Dec. 8, with a shopper’s paradise of boutiques, lunch menu, and centerpieces brimming with hydrangeas, prize drawings and fashions.
The fashion show opened with Red Carpet Vintage Couture Fashion by Robert Black highlighted with Jewels by Alan Anderson followed by the elegant Spring 2018 Couture Collection by Ella Zahlan.
General chairs Janet Richter and Pat MacGillivray, along with co-chairs Dora Kolkhorst, Jane P. Evans and a dedicated committee created another memorable event, according to a press release.
“Everyone looks forward to Holiday Prelude to immediately immerse you in the joy and spirit of the season,” Ms. Richter said in a prepared statement.
The fashionable guests entered a beautifully set ballroom that exemplified the theme of “Sparkle, Shimmer and Shine.” Master of ceremonies, award-winning journalist, Emmy winner and primetime anchor for 3TV, Brandon Lee welcomed guests and spoke about the importance of our Valley cultural organizations.
Funds raised at Holiday Prelude XXXII by Phoenix Theatre Guild and Phoenix Youth Symphony will be shared equally by both organizations, the press release stated.
Save the date for Holiday Prelude XXXIII on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
