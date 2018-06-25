Holmes Murphy expands Main Street program to Scottsdale

Holmes Murphy is expanding its Main Street program to three new markets in the country including Scottsdale.

Main Street started in 2014 in Omaha as captive insurance subsidiary of Holmes Murphy, offering insurance programs for businesses with more than 50 employees, according to a press release.

The program expanded earlier this year to target small businesses with 10-to-50 employees, the release said of the recent addition of three new markets, which are Dallas, Denver and Scottsdale.

While the new program is not a captive, it works similarly to the original program by pooling together businesses to offer the best possible rates, the release stated.

“We’ve seen great success with the Main Street program in Nebraska and hope to continue that success while helping small businesses in other states,” said Beau Reid, senior vice president of employee benefits at Holmes Murphy in Omaha, in a prepared statement. “I’ve heard from many businesses about how difficult it has become to control their healthcare spending due to limited options. Employers in Arizona are passing increased health insurance costs onto employees in an attempt to control their own healthcare spending. By bringing this program to new markets, we hope to give even more small businesses greater control over their health insurance costs.”

Main Street is geared toward Main Street America or small companies that aren’t provided the same type of cost containment strategies many larger companies have available, the release said.

Businesses are aggregated together to form a healthy risk pool, allowing rates to decrease while creating increased buying power for businesses that continue to struggle to find affordable health insurance, the release said, adding that Holmes Murphy plans to expand Main Street nationwide later this year.

