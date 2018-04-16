HomeSmart International acquires east Valley brokerage

HomeSmart is transitioning Trails and Paths and its agents to be part of its Phoenix brokerage, according to a press release.

HomeSmart maintains its ranking as the No. 1 brokerage in Arizona based on its nearly 7,000 agent count in the state. HomeSmart also ranks in the Franchise Business Review Top 200, Swanepoel Power 200 and the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies.

“Trails and Paths attracted high-quality agents in Mesa and outlying areas that we are excited about joining the HomeSmart family,” HomeSmart COO Wendy Forsythe said in a prepared statement.

“We are thrilled this great company and its agents will be part of our tremendous momentum as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities to provide long-term value to our agents and their clients.”

The acquisition of Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths is part of HomeSmart’s growth plan put in action by its leadership team in early 2017, which led HomeSmart to grow over 32 percent year-over-year.

“After 20 years serving the east Valley, Trails and Paths has agreed to a sale and merger with HomeSmart, one of the fastest-growing real estate companies,” Managing Broker and CEO of Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths Ron Brown said in a prepared statement.

“I believe HomeSmart’s cutting edge technology will take us to a new generation of real estate services for our agents and customers.”

The acquisition of this former Coldwell Banker brokerage gives the combined network of Phoenix agents another location to serve and meet with customers in its high-tech, consumer-focused office, according to a press release.

Each agent will now have access to HomeSmart’s unmatched, end-to-end proprietary systems and technology including RealSmart Agent, SmartSites and Marketing Design Center.

“As part of the acquisition, HomeSmart is taking over the existing office space that the agents already utilize and is upgrading their technology. We want them to continue to have consistency as they transition to HomeSmart,” HomeSmart founder and CEO Matt Widdows said in a prepared statement.

“At the same time, this allows us to expand our footprint in an area where we’ve been looking to establish an office for a while in order to provide amenities to agents in addition to our industry leading technology.”

This acquisition follows HomeSmart’s 2017 acquisition over of Cherry Creek Properties in Denver, which made HomeSmart Realty Group the No. 1 brokerage in Colorado with over 2,300 agents.