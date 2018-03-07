HomeSmart International, TTI partner on Realtor study

HomeSmart International has partnered with TTI Success Insights to administer a first-of-its-kind personality assessment of real estate agents.
The real estate franchisor will offer its more than 14,500 agents nationwide the opportunity to take the assessment, receiving an insights driven report that supports career development, according to a press release.
The first data of its kind in the real estate industry, HomeSmart shows its drive to offer a different level of support for its agents in order to create thriving careers, the release noted. HomeSmart is offering TTI personality assessments to current agents during a 10-day period that began Feb. 26, with the goal of getting at least 800 participants.
“We want our agents to know HomeSmart has a deep level of support for their careers,” said HomeSmart International Chief Operations Officer Wendy Forsythe in a prepared statement.
“We want to go beyond industry-specific training and consider the whole person when offering professional development and business-building strategies.”
Participants will receive a report revealing insights on their behavior and response to certain situations encountered in their businesses and in their lives, the release noted. The report will give agents tips for managing emotions during stress and communicating with other behavioral styles; and understand their sales style and problem-solving strengths.
TTI will analyze the data to identify trends that offer predictive insights on agent performance, according to the release, adding that the study will evaluate agent behaviors, motivators, emotional quotient, along with personal skills and acumen metrics.
