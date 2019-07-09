Honor Wall: Scottsdale community honors its veteran residents

Jul 9th, 2019 · by · Comments:

More than 50 Scottsdale senior residents were honored on July 5, when McDowell Village Senior Living unveiled a wall commemorating the veterans in their community.

In total, 53 McDowell Village Senior Living residents — all who are veterans — were honored on the Honor Wall. Festivities included a color guard presentation and award ceremony.

All five of the U.S. Military Branches (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard) are represented, as well as the National Guard and British Royal Navy; and includes servicemen and women from nearly all ranks.

City of Scottsdale Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp and nominee for state representative in Arizona’s 6th legislative district, Walter Blackman, were in attendance.

The Honor Wall will remain in McDowell Village as a long-standing tribute to resident veterans for their selfless service and sacrifice.McDowell Village is south Scottsdale’s only resort-style senior living community.

McDowell Village is south Scottsdale’s only resort-style senior living community.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie