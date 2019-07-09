Honor Wall: Scottsdale community honors its veteran residents

More than 50 Scottsdale senior residents were honored on July 5, when McDowell Village Senior Living unveiled a wall commemorating the veterans in their community.

In total, 53 McDowell Village Senior Living residents — all who are veterans — were honored on the Honor Wall. Festivities included a color guard presentation and award ceremony.

All five of the U.S. Military Branches (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard) are represented, as well as the National Guard and British Royal Navy; and includes servicemen and women from nearly all ranks.

City of Scottsdale Councilwoman Suzanne Klapp and nominee for state representative in Arizona’s 6th legislative district, Walter Blackman, were in attendance.

The Honor Wall will remain in McDowell Village as a long-standing tribute to resident veterans for their selfless service and sacrifice.McDowell Village is south Scottsdale’s only resort-style senior living community.

